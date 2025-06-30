Markets
PRGS

Progress Software Raises FY25 Outlook - Updates

June 30, 2025 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While announcing its second quarter financial results, Progress Software (PRGS) raised its outlook for fiscal year 2025.

The company raised its earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2025 to a range of $1.27 - $1.43 from the prior estimation of $1.19 - $1.35. The company also increased its annual non-GAAP earnings per share outlook to a range of $5.28 - $5.40 from the previous guidance of $5.25 - $5.37. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $5.31 per share for fiscal year 2025. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now expects revenues for fiscal year 2025 to be between $962 million and $974 million compared to the prior outlook of $958 million - $970 million. Analysts expected revenue of $965.54 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.