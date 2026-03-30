Progress Software Q1 Profit Increases; Updates FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Progress Software (PRGS), a provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, reported that its net income for its fiscal first quarter ended February 28, 2026 increased to $22.81 million or $0.53 per share from $10.95 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.60 compared to $1.31 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 22%.

Revenue for the quarter was $247.80 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year on an actual currency basis and 2% on a constant currency basis.

For the fiscal second quarter ending May 31, 2026, Progress expects GAAP and non-GAAP revenue between $240 million and $246 million. GAAP earnings per share are projected at $0.35 to $0.41, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are forecast at $1.47 to $1.53.

Progress has updated its fiscal year 2026 outlook as of March 30, 2026. The company now expects GAAP and non-GAAP revenue between $988 million and $1.000 billion, compared with its prior guidance of $986 million - $1.000 billion.

Annual GAAP earnings per share are projected at $1.71 to $1.87, compared with the earlier range of $1.74 to $1.91. Non-GAAP earnings per share are forecast at $5.91 to $6.03, slightly higher than the prior range of $5.82 to $5.96.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.