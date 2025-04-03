Progress Software Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Progress Software PRGS shares jumped 14.5% over the last two trading sessions to close at $58.98 on Wednesday following impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Monday. The company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.96% and increasing 4.8% year over year.



Non-GAAP revenues of $238 million beat the consensus mark by 0.92% and increased 29% year over year on a reported basis and 30% on a constant currency (cc) basis. The upside can be attributed to strong demand for Progress Software solutions, including ShareFile.



On a cc basis, Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) came in at $836 million, up 48% year over year, driven by strong contributions from ShareFile and other solutions. Net retention rate surpassed 100%.

Progress Software Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Progress Software Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Progress Software Corporation Quote

PRGS’ Quarter in Details

Software license revenues were $58.4 million, down 8.8% year over year. Maintenance and service revenues were $179.6 million, up 48.9% year over year.



Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 40 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 21.6%.



Product development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 50 bps year over year to 19.5%.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 80 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 10.8%.



Progress reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 39.3%, which contracted 220 bps year over year.

PRGS Balance Sheet Details

As of Feb. 28, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $124.2 million compared with $118.1 million as of Nov. 30, 2024. Total debt was $1.51 billion, with a net debt position of $1.39 billion.



Progress generated $73.2 million in adjusted free cash flow.



In first-quarter fiscal 2025, Progress Software continued its strategic capital allocation efforts. The company allocated $30 million toward debt repayment on its revolving credit line and repurchased $30 million worth of shares.



This led to a revision in its annual share repurchase forecast, lowering it from $80 million to $70 million, with the $10 million difference redirected toward debt reduction.



At the end of the fiscal first quarter, PRGS’ revolving credit line balance was $700 million, and it had $77 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

PRGS Raises 2025 Outlook

For fiscal 2025, non-GAAP revenues are projected between $958 million and $970 million.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 38%.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are projected between $5.25 and $5.37, up from the previous guidance of $5.00-$5.12.



Adjusted free cash flow is expected between $283 million and $294 million for fiscal 2025.



For second-quarter fiscal 2025, Progress expects non-GAAP revenues between $235 million and $241 million.



PRGS expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $1.28 and $1.34.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Progress currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



DoorDash DASH, CSG Systems International CSGS and Meta Platforms META are some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



DoorDash shares have gained 13% year to date. DASH is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 7.



CSG Systems shares have gained 19.7% year to date. CSGS is slated to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 7.



Meta Platforms shares have lost 0.2% year to date. META is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on April 30.

