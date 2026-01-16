Progress Software to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Progress Software PRGS is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 20, 2026.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company anticipates non-GAAP revenues in the range of $250-$256 million. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $1.29 per share and $1.35 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a 1.5% year-over-year decline.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $252.68 million, indicating 17.55% year-over-year growth.



Progress Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 14.74% on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note for PRGS

Progress Software’s fourth-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from a diversified product portfolio, which includes ShareFile, OpenEdge, DevTools, MarkLogic, WhatsUp Gold, Sitefinity and Corticon. The company expects this momentum to continue into the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by solid customer retention rates. It reported a solid net retention rate of 100% in the third quarter of 2025, and this strong customer loyalty and expansion are expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



PRGS has been actively infusing AI capabilities into its product portfolio, which is expected to drive customer retention, expansion and new customer acquisition. The company has introduced advanced AI capabilities across its product suite, including retrieval augmented generation (RAG)-enabled MarkLogic, AI coding assistants for developer tools and GenAI features within the OpenEdge platform. This is likely to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance as well.



The ShareFile acquisition continues to be a key growth driver for PRGS, contributing significantly to Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), which grew 47% year over year to $849 million in the third quarter of 2025. ShareFile’s AI-powered features, such as the AI document assistant and secure share recommender, have been widely adopted by customers, improving net retention rates and driving top-line growth. This is expected to have bolstered the company’s performance in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Stringent cost management is expected to have benefited bottom-line growth despite headwinds related to persistent inflation, higher interest rates and a challenging macroeconomic environment.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



Progress Software has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Progress Software Corporation Price and Consensus

Progress Software Corporation price-consensus-chart | Progress Software Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Ametek AME has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ametek shares have gained 19% in the trailing 12-month period. AME is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, 2026.



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Apple shares have gained 12.3% in the past 12-month period. AAPL is likely to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Jan. 29, 2026.



ASML Holdings ASML has an Earnings ESP of +2.64% and a Zacks Rank #3.



ASML Holdings shares have gained 76.1% in the past 12-month period. The company is likely to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28, 2026.





Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.