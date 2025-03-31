PROGRESS SOFTWARE Earnings Results: $PRGS Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROGRESS SOFTWARE ($PRGS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, beating estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $238,020,000, missing estimates of $240,345,078 by $-2,325,078.

PROGRESS SOFTWARE Insider Trading Activity

PROGRESS SOFTWARE insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,797 shares for an estimated $1,369,976 .

. LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,740 shares for an estimated $666,789 .

. YOGESH K GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $537,916

DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,086 shares for an estimated $445,865 .

. IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,229 shares for an estimated $197,558 .

. YUFAN STEPHANIE WANG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,428 shares for an estimated $93,177

SUNDAR SUBRAMANIAN (EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt) sold 649 shares for an estimated $41,548

PROGRESS SOFTWARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of PROGRESS SOFTWARE stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PROGRESS SOFTWARE Government Contracts

We have seen $52,451 of award payments to $PRGS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PROGRESS SOFTWARE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

PROGRESS SOFTWARE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRGS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 01/06/2025

on 01/06/2025 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $80.0 on 10/22/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.