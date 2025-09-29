Progress Software Corp Reveals Drop In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $19.41 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $28.46 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $65.72 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.8% to $249.795 million from $178.686 million last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $5.56 Full year revenue guidance: $975 - $981 mln

