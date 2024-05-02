Progress Software Confirms No Intention To Bid For MariaDB

(RTTNews) - Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) confirmed Thursday that it does not intend to make an offer for MariaDB plc.

On 19th April, Progress Software announced a possible offer to acquire shares of cloud database company MariaDB for $0.60 per share in cash, valuing the entire issued capital at around $40.6 million. The offer had included a premium of 9 percent to the possible offer made by K1 Capital, 88 percent to MariaDB's last 30 days average closing share price, and 216 percent to MariaDB's closing share price on February 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.