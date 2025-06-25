Progress Software Announces Latest Semaphore Platform Release to Enhance User Productivity and Semantic Compliance

Progress Software's Semaphore platform update enhances metadata management with AI tools, improving productivity and compliance for data-driven businesses.

Quiver AI Summary

Progress Software has announced a significant new release of its Semaphore platform, focused on enhancing user productivity, knowledge modeling, and compliance with semantic standards to improve data usability and drive business success. The latest version, Semaphore 5.10.1, introduces features such as expanded AI Model Builder connectors for easier integration with various Large Language Models, intuitive constraint definitions for managing data quality without coding, and full support for Simple Knowledge Organization System (SKOS) mapping. Additionally, it includes structural-level classification adjustments and a concept reuse feature. These enhancements aim to help organizations better manage their data, harness AI capabilities, and gain valuable insights. This release reflects Progress Software's commitment to evolving its metadata management solutions to address customer needs in a data-driven environment.

Potential Positives

Enhanced features in the latest Semaphore release aim to maximize user productivity and facilitate better semantic interoperability, aiding businesses in navigating vast amounts of data.

The integration of expanded AI Model Builder connectors allows users to connect to a wider range of Large Language Model providers, streamlining the knowledge modeling process.

The Semaphore platform was recognized as a Leader and Gold Medalist in the 2024 Metadata Management Data Quadrant, highlighting its strong user satisfaction and effectiveness in the industry.

The new features positioned in this release signal Progress Software's commitment to continuous innovation and responsiveness to evolving data management needs of its customers.

Potential Negatives

While the Semaphore platform introduces numerous new features, there is no mention of user feedback or satisfaction regarding past versions, which could indicate unresolved issues or challenges faced by current users.

The press release does not address potential compatibility issues with existing systems or data silos, which may undermine the effectiveness of the new features being introduced.

No specific performance metrics or success stories are provided to validate the claims of improved efficiency and productivity, potentially leading to skepticism about the actual benefits of the release.

FAQ

What are the key features of the latest Semaphore release?

The latest Semaphore release includes expanded AI Model Builder connectors, intuitive constraint definitions, SKOS mapping, and structural-level classification settings.

How does Semaphore enhance user productivity?

Semaphore enhances productivity through an intuitive modeling environment and visual support for data quality standards, enabling users to manage models effortlessly.

What is the significance of the Concept Reuse feature?

The Concept Reuse feature allows agile editing of models by enabling users to copy branches from one model to another for better business outcomes.

How does Semaphore support semantic compliance standards?

Semaphore supports semantic compliance by allowing users to define data quality standards visually, ensuring compliant knowledge models without technical coding skills.

Where can I learn more about the Semaphore platform?

More information about the Progress Semaphore platform can be found at https://www.progress.com/semaphore.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRGS Insider Trading Activity

$PRGS insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,167 shares for an estimated $2,643,297 .

. ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $844,555 .

. DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $466,647 .

. IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,185 shares for an estimated $123,453 .

. YUFAN STEPHANIE WANG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,428 shares for an estimated $83,209

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $PRGS stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Latest Semaphore platform release enhances user productivity, knowledge modeling and support for semantic compliance standards to drive data value and foster business success







BURLINGTON, Mass., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Progress Software



(Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the latest release of



Progress® Semaphore™



, its metadata management and semantic AI platform. This release delivers powerful new features and enhancements designed to maximize user productivity and efficiency, foster semantic interoperability and accelerate time to insights in today’s data-driven and AI-powered business landscape.





Today’s businesses face the challenge of comprehending vast amounts of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data from various sources to drive trusted intelligence and enhance customer experiences. This proliferation of enterprise information often results in data silos and fragmented processes, which hinder productivity and withhold the essential context needed to generate actionable intelligence. With this Semaphore release, users benefit from an intuitive modeling environment that leverages a broader range of reference models and vocabularies, enabling a deeper understanding of their enterprise information.





Semaphore 5.10.1 highlights include:









Expanded AI Model Builder Connectors:



The AI Model Builder is an AI-powered tool that simplifies the knowledge modeling experience. With this release, users can now seamlessly connect the AI Model Builder to an extended range of Large Language Model (LLM) providers to build and enrich semantic models effortlessly. Users can also create or refine custom prompts to achieve better generative AI results.











Intuitive Constraint Definitions:



Designed to enhance productivity, users can define, implement and manage data quality standards for their knowledge models without writing custom code. With complete visual support for the creation and management of simple model constraints, businesses can remain compliant with downstream systems and drive intelligent insights without requiring any technical Shapes Constraint Language (SHACL) knowledge.











Full Support for Simple Knowledge Organization System (SKOS) Mapping Relationships:



With access to a complete range of SKOS functionality through the Semaphore UI, users can map existing concepts to external reference models with mapping relationships to create a central resource across downstream systems.











Structural-Level Classification Settings:



Aimed to bolster efficiency, users can now update classification settings at scale across each label type for improved classification results.











Concept Reuse:



To achieve better business outcomes, the Concept Reuse feature enables more agile editing of local models, permitting users to copy branches from one model to another.















“The latest release of the Semaphore platform represents our commitment to innovation and addresses the evolving data management needs of our customers,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress Software. “This release not only builds on Semaphore’s comprehensive knowledge modeling capabilities but also ensures seamless integration with emerging AI and semantic standards to empower enterprises with superior insights and decision-making tools.”





The Semaphore semantic AI platform enables users to manage knowledge models and automatically extract and classify both structured and unstructured data to generate rich semantic metadata. It simplifies information and helps organizations use data effectively to make quicker decisions. Recently, Semaphore platform was named the Leader and a Gold Medalist in



Info-Tech Research Group's 2024 Metadata Management Data Quadrant



, based on user feedback on SoftwareReviews, the global research and advisory firm's software insights platform.





The latest Semaphore release is available today. For more information about the Progress Semaphore platform, visit



https://www.progress.com/semaphore



.







About Progress Software









Progress Software



(Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at



www.progress.com



.







Progress and Semaphore are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.









Press Contacts:







Kim Baker





Progress Software





+1-800-477-6473







pr@progress.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.