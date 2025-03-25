Progress ShareFile Recognized as a Visionary in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Document Management

ShareFile recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in document management for its execution and vision capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Progress has announced that its recently acquired platform, ShareFile, has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Document Management. ShareFile was evaluated among 15 vendors based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM of Digital Experience at Progress, highlighted ShareFile's features, including AI-driven enhancements that improve workflow efficiency and security, as key to its transformational impact on organizational collaboration and productivity. The recognition emphasizes ShareFile's role in helping enterprises manage unstructured information effectively, further enhancing their digital workplace capabilities. For more details about ShareFile, visit the Progress website.

Potential Positives

Progress' ShareFile has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Document Management, showcasing its strong position in the market.

This acknowledgment highlights ShareFile's advanced document management, collaboration solutions, and AI-powered features that enhance productivity and security for organizations.

The recognition from Gartner underscores the transformative value of ShareFile in improving organizational workflows and client experiences.

Potential Negatives

While ShareFile was recognized as a Visionary by Gartner, it is still not positioned in the Leaders quadrant, which may raise concerns about its competitive standing in the market.



The disclaimer from Gartner emphasizes that the ratings and designations should not solely dictate vendor selection, potentially undermining the significance of the recognition.



The press release does not provide any insights on the specific areas where ShareFile may need improvement, leaving potential customers uncertain about its limitations or risks.

FAQ

What is Progress ShareFile recognized for?

Progress ShareFile has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Document Management.

Who evaluates vendors in the Gartner Magic Quadrant?

Vendors are evaluated by Gartner based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

What features does ShareFile offer?

ShareFile includes collaboration workflows, client portals, e-signatures, and AI-powered secure sharing, among other features.

What is the significance of ShareFile’s recognition?

The recognition underscores ShareFile's value in enhancing productivity and streamlining workflows for organizations.

How can I learn more about ShareFile?

For more information, visit the Progress ShareFile website at https://www.sharefile.com.

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 25, 2025



Progress



(Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that



Progress® ShareFile®



has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Document Management



. Recently acquired by Progress, ShareFile was one of 15 vendors evaluated in the report based on its “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision.”





“ShareFile’s advanced document management and collaboration solutions streamline organizations’ workflows, enhance productivity with AI features and harden security layers while delivering outstanding client experiences,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM of Digital Experience at Progress. “To us, this recognition from Gartner underscores ShareFile's transformative value in helping organizations work smarter, collaborate better and delight their customers.”





Gartner defines document management as “the tools and practices used to capture, store, process and access documents and content in support of personal, team and enterprise needs. It is used for a wide range of collaborative and operational purposes, enabling the digital workplace, content collaboration, content-centric processes, content services for enterprise applications and content governance.”





According to the report, “an estimated 70% to 80% of enterprise information is unstructured, posing a significant challenge for organizations that must unlock the potential and mitigate the risks of content.” As a SaaS-native, AI-powered, content-centric collaboration platform, the comprehensive features of the ShareFile solution include:







Collaboration workflows, with industry specialization



Collaboration workflows, with industry specialization



User-friendly client portals



User-friendly client portals



Document request lists



Document request lists



Native e-signature functionality



Native e-signature functionality



Threat detection alerts with automated remediation



Threat detection alerts with automated remediation



AI-powered secure share recommender



AI-powered secure share recommender



Email plug-ins for Outlook and Gmail



Email plug-ins for Outlook and Gmail



Ready-to-use templates







For more information about the Progress ShareFile solution, go to



https://www.sharefile.com



. To download a complimentary copy of the report,



click here



Gartner Disclaimer







Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and /or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.







About Progress









Progress



(Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at



www.progress.com



Progress and ShareFile are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.









Press Contacts:







Kim Baker





Progress





+1-800-477-6473







pr@progress.com









1



Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Document Management, Tim Nelms, Marko Sillanpaa, Max Goss, Chris Jackson, December 18, 2024



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.