Progress Recognized in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms

Progress has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms for its innovative, scalable solutions.

Progress, a provider of AI-powered digital experiences and infrastructure software, announced its recognition in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, marking the fourth consecutive year it has received this honor. The evaluation highlighted Progress for its ability to execute and completeness of vision, emphasizing its commitment to providing modern, scalable, and user-friendly solutions that enhance digital experiences across websites, portals, and applications. Progress' Digital Experience portfolio includes the Sitefinity platform, which offers tools for personalized experiences and is equipped with innovative features like native support for the Next.js framework and generative AI-powered workflows. These advancements aim to help organizations improve customer acquisition and retention while managing digital marketing efficiently.

Progress has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms for the fourth consecutive time, highlighting its ongoing leadership in the digital experience space.

The company has demonstrated significant advancements in its Digital Experience portfolio, such as native support for Next.js and AI-driven workflows, which enhance its product offerings and appeal to a broader developer audience.

Sitefinity Insight has been recognized by the Customer Data Platform Institute as one of the strongest customer data platforms, further solidifying Progress' reputation in customer data management.

The press release does not provide any quantitative data or specific metrics to substantiate claims of success or effectiveness, which may weaken the perceived credibility of the company’s achievements.

While recognized in the Magic Quadrant, the release does not specify the ranking or positioning relative to other vendors, leaving doubt about its competitive standing in the market.

Gartner's disclaimer emphasizes that their recognition does not endorse any vendor, which may dilute the impact of the accolade for some potential customers.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Progress



(Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experiences and infrastructure software, today announced its recognition in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms¹. Progress was one of 17 vendors evaluated in this report and has been recognized for the fourth consecutive time.





“We believe Progress’ recognition again this year in the Magic Quadrant underscores our commitment to empowering organizations with modern, scalable and user-friendly solutions for solving both AI-powered digital experience and portal scenarios,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM of Digital Experience at Progress. “We continue to focus on providing our customers with the best solutions to deliver compelling digital experiences with the flexibility and security they need to thrive in today’s competitive environment.”





Progress’ Digital Experience (DX) portfolio



enables organizations to rapidly build and deliver robust AI-powered digital experiences across websites, portals and applications. Designed to drive customer acquisition and retention, it provides innovative solutions that balance scalability with intuitive experiences for both practitioners and end users. By empowering teams to efficiently manage digital marketing and secure portal experiences, Progress is a preferred choice for mid-size organizations who are looking for a user-friendly alternative to larger, more complex platforms. A key component of this portfolio is



Progress



®



Sitefinity



®





platform, which equips marketers with intuitive tools to create personalized digital experiences while making it easy for technical teams to build and manage these experiences.







Advancing Through Innovation







Progress has delivered significant innovations in the platform that enhance AI capabilities, strengthen security and streamline infrastructure management. Recent advancements include:









Native Support for Next.js



: Introducing support for Next.js, a leading React framework, enabling organizations to build modern, high-performance digital experiences that cater to developers' needs.



: Introducing support for Next.js, a leading React framework, enabling organizations to build modern, high-performance digital experiences that cater to developers' needs.





Generative AI-Powered Workflows



: Sitefinity’s Integration Hub and Azure OpenAI services now enable organizations to integrate generative AI directly into content editor UIs, allowing marketers to optimize content creation with AI-powered tools.



: Sitefinity’s Integration Hub and Azure OpenAI services now enable organizations to integrate generative AI directly into content editor UIs, allowing marketers to optimize content creation with AI-powered tools.





Advanced AI-Driven Journey Mapping



: Enhancements such as AI-powered conversion propensity scoring, content classification and improved customer data modeling deliver higher ROI and greater productivity for marketing teams.



: Enhancements such as AI-powered conversion propensity scoring, content classification and improved customer data modeling deliver higher ROI and greater productivity for marketing teams.





Certified CDP Excellence



: Sitefinity Insight has been recognized by the Customer Data Platform Institute as one of the strongest customer data platforms (CDPs) for content management and web applications, cementing its leadership in customer data management.









About Progress









Progress



(Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at



www.progress.com



.







¹ Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, John Field, Irina Guseva, Varsha Mehta, Mike Lowndes, 28 January 2025



