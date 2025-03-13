Progress Offers Free Access to Enterprise-Grade UI Components from KendoReact to Empower Developers

Progress now offers 50 enterprise-grade KendoReact UI components for free, enhancing tools for developers in the React community.

Progress has announced that it is offering over 50 enterprise-grade UI components from its KendoReact library for free, aiming to enhance accessibility for developers within the React community. This initiative makes high-performance development tools available to users of all experience levels, allowing for the efficient creation of sophisticated applications. As React continues to be a popular choice among developers, this free offering includes various components, themes, and learning resources that facilitate the design of distinctive user interfaces. Additionally, Progress is launching a two-week virtual Dev Challenge to encourage innovative uses of the free components. The goal is to empower developers and support innovation within the React ecosystem. More details can be found on Progress's website.

Offering over 50 enterprise-grade UI components for free significantly enhances accessibility for developers, promoting wider adoption of Progress's KendoReact library within the React community.

The initiative supports innovation and efficiency among developers by providing high-quality tools, which may lead to increased use of Progress products in future projects.

The launch of a virtual Dev Challenge encourages community engagement and showcases the capabilities of KendoReact, potentially generating buzz and interest in the company's offerings.

This move positions Progress as a leader in the developer tools space, reinforcing their commitment to empowering developers and promoting the growth of the React ecosystem.

Offering over 50 enterprise-grade UI components for free could diminish the perceived value of the KendoReact product line, potentially affecting future revenue streams.

The announcement may signal increased competition within the market, as other companies could follow suit by offering similar products for free or at a reduced cost, potentially leading to price wars.

By democratizing access to high-quality UI components, Progress may de-incentivize users from transitioning to paid products or services, impacting overall business growth.

What is the recent announcement by Progress regarding KendoReact?

Progress is offering over 50 enterprise-grade UI components from KendoReact for free to the React community.

How does the free KendoReact library benefit developers?

The free KendoReact library allows developers to create high-performance applications more efficiently with professional-grade tools.

What features are included in the free KendoReact offering?

The offering includes React UI components, access to React Data Grid features, themes, Figma kits, and learning resources.

Is there an event related to the KendoReact announcement?

Yes, Progress is hosting a 2-week virtual Dev Challenge for innovative uses of the free KendoReact UI components.

Where can I find more information about KendoReact Free?

More information is available on the official KendoReact website at https://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui.

$PRGS Insider Trading Activity

$PRGS insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,797 shares for an estimated $1,369,976 .

. LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,740 shares for an estimated $666,789 .

. YOGESH K GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $537,916

DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,086 shares for an estimated $445,865 .

. IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,229 shares for an estimated $197,558 .

. YUFAN STEPHANIE WANG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,428 shares for an estimated $93,177

SUNDAR SUBRAMANIAN (EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt) sold 649 shares for an estimated $41,548

$PRGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $PRGS stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Developers gain access to market-leading components and UI customization tools free of charge







BURLINGTON, Mass., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Progress



(Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that it is offering over 50 enterprise-grade UI components from



Progress® KendoReact™



, the most comprehensive React UI library for business application development, for free. This extends the availability of professional-grade development tools to the broader React community to accelerate the creation of compelling, high-performance applications.





According to the



2024 Stack Overflow Developer Survey



, nearly 42% of professional developers use React, drawn to its flexibility, component-based architecture and robust performance. With a major subset of the KendoReact UI library now freely accessible, developers of all experience levels can utilize the enterprise-grade quality of its tools. This democratizes access to high-quality UI components and empowers developers to build sophisticated applications more efficiently.





“Our goal is to empower developers to build high-performing business applications with ease, leveraging the latest advancements in app development,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP and General Manager, Digital Experience, Progress. “By offering some of our most popular React UI components for free, we are not only fueling the growth of the React ecosystem but also fostering innovation and success within the developer community. With the right tools, developers can accelerate their workflows, overcome challenges and bring their ideas to life faster.”





In addition to the extensive selection of sought-after React UI components, including DropDownList, DatePicker, MultiSelect and Buttons, developers gain free access to multiple features of the React Data Grid, four professionally designed themes and Figma UI kits as well as learning resources. These assets and resources enable developers to create distinctive user interfaces while maintaining high-quality standards. For those new to React, the free components provide an opportunity to experiment and achieve quick results before committing to deeper exploration of the library.





Along with the launch, Progress is hosting a 2-week virtual Dev Challenge for the most innovative use of the free KendoReact UI components. App submissions are accepted in several categories, including best app showcase, best use of Generative AI and best use of Progress ThemeBuilder and Figma design kits for beautiful and efficient user experience. Those interested in joining the Dev Challenge can sign up



here



.





KendoReact is the most comprehensive and robust React UI component library for streamlined business application development. With 120+ accessible, comprehensive and customizable React components, four built-in themes and a wealth of supporting resources, it enhances developer productivity, freeing time for the user experience and business logic of their apps.





KendoReact Free is available today. For more information, visit



https://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui



.







About Progress









Progress



(Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at



www.progress.com



.







Progress and KendoReact are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.









Press Contacts:







Kim Baker





Progress





+1-800-477-6473







pr@progress.com





