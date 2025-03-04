Progress Enhances MOVEit Cloud with New Web Application Firewall Functionality for Improved Cybersecurity and Compliance

Progress adds Web Application Firewall functionality to MOVEit Cloud, enhancing security and compliance for sensitive data transfers.

Quiver AI Summary

Progress has announced the introduction of Web Application Firewall (WAF) functionality to its MOVEit Cloud managed file transfer solution, enhancing security for sensitive data and aiding compliance with evolving standards, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 4.0. This new feature proactively blocks malicious web traffic, protecting organizations from potential cyber threats and ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements by the March 31, 2025 deadline. The WAF automatically monitors and filters HTTPS traffic while following industry standards to guard against common threats. Additionally, Progress manages all WAF updates and scaling, providing continuous support and monitoring. This development underscores Progress's commitment to helping businesses secure data transfers and streamline compliance efforts amidst increasing cyber risks.

Potential Positives

The introduction of Web Application Firewall (WAF) functionality enhances the security of the MOVEit Cloud solution, providing an important defense against cyber threats.

Compliance with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 4.0 is facilitated, ensuring customers meet regulatory requirements essential for conducting secure data transfers.

The WAF feature streamlines administration for customers, allowing Progress experts to manage updates and scaling, which saves organizations valuable time and resources.

The MOVEit Cloud solution combines advanced security measures with 24/7 monitoring and active alerts, empowering businesses to maintain safe and compliant managed file transfers.

Potential Negatives

Despite the new WAF functionality, organizations may still face significant security risks if they fail to implement the mandated systems by the March 31, 2025, deadline, which could lead to non-compliance penalties.

The necessity of adding WAF functionality suggests that previous versions of MOVEit Cloud may not have fully met security expectations, potentially undermining customer confidence in the existing product's security capabilities.

The rapid deployment need emphasized in the release may indicate that customers could struggle to implement the new WAF features efficiently, which could disrupt their operations or lead to security gaps during the transition period.

FAQ

What is the new feature added to Progress MOVEit Cloud?

The new feature is the Web Application Firewall (WAF) functionality, enhancing data transfer security.

How does the WAF functionality improve security?

The WAF blocks malicious web traffic and mitigates risks from various cyber threats during file transfers.

What compliance standards does MOVEit Cloud meet?

MOVEit Cloud now complies with PCI DSS 4.0, HIPAA, HITECH, and HIPAA Omnibus standards.

What support does Progress provide for MOVEit Cloud users?

Progress offers 24/7 monitoring, active alerts, and expert support for WAF management and updates.

Why is deploying a WAF crucial for organizations?

Deploying a WAF helps organizations protect sensitive data and comply with evolving security regulations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





New functionality adds additional protection against cyber threats and supports compliance with evolving security standards for sensitive data transfers







BURLINGTON, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Progress





(Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the addition of Web Application Firewall (WAF) functionality to





Progress® MOVEit® Cloud





managed file transfer (MFT) solution. This new feature strengthens security for sensitive data by blocking malicious web traffic before it can infiltrate systems, empowering organizations to meet Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 4.0 requirements and harden the security of their file transfers.





With PCI DSS 4.0 mandating that organizations deploy a WAF in front of public-facing applications by March 31, 2025, the new WAF functionality in MOVEit Cloud WAF delivers a critical layer of protection for businesses managing sensitive data and mission-critical file transfers.





"The addition of a Web Application Firewall in MOVEit Cloud underscores our commitment to helping businesses protect sensitive data and maintain compliance in today's evolving threat landscape," said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM of Digital Experience at Progress. "By layering WAF technology into MOVEit Cloud, we help our customers guard against cyber threats, meet regulatory demands and achieve peace of mind knowing their managed file transfers are scalable and hardened against cyber threats."







Key Features and Benefits of WAF Functionality in the MOVEit Cloud Solution:











Enhanced Security and Defense:



The WAF functionality in MOVEit Cloud WAF functionality automatically monitors and filters HTTPS traffic, mitigating risks from injection attacks, unauthorized file access and other malicious activities. It is built using OWASP-based industry standards to help protect against the OWASP Top 10 threats and is supported by Progress' ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications, upholding industry-leading security practices.











Compliance with Latest Standards:



MOVEit Cloud is continuously updated to align with the most recent compliance standards for a proactive response to regulatory changes. With this release, MOVEit Cloud software is certified to meet PCI DSS 4.0 in addition to HIPAA, HITECH and HIPAA Omnibus standards.











Streamlined Administration:



MOVEit Cloud customers save valuable hours with Progress experts managing all WAF updates, testing and scaling to meet organizational needs. Its multi-node scaling supports rapid deployment and effortlessly manages spikes in demand. Additionally, MOVEit Cloud provides 24/7 monitoring, active alerts and support from Progress security specialists.











As cybercriminals evolve their tactics, IT leaders face mounting challenges in securing data transfers between external and internal systems. MOVEit Cloud now provides a proactive solution to help protect sensitive information, ease compliance efforts and centralize file transfers while simplifying management of the file transfer infrastructure.





For more information about the MOVEit Cloud solution and its new WAF functionality, visit





https://www.progress.com/moveit/whats-new





.







About Progress











Progress





(Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at





www.progress.com





.







Progress and MOVEit are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.









Press Contacts:







Kim Baker





Progress





+1-800-477-6473









pr@progress.com







