Progress to Announce Fiscal Q1 2025 Financial Results on March 31, 2025

Progress will announce its fiscal Q1 2025 financial results on March 31, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Progress Software Corporation announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on March 31, 2025, after market close. The results will cover the period ending February 28, 2025, and a conference call to discuss these results will take place at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day. Participants can join the call via a live webcast or by phone, and are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes early to avoid delays. An archived version of the call and additional materials will be available on the company’s Investor Relations webpage afterward. Progress provides AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, supporting millions of developers and organizations worldwide.

Potential Positives

Progress will provide a timely update on its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to its investors.

The announcement of a conference call to discuss financial results demonstrates proactive communication with stakeholders.

The company continues to highlight its role as a trusted provider in AI-powered software, emphasizing its market position and relevance in a growing industry.

With over 4 million developers and technologists relying on its products, Progress showcases its extensive customer base, reflecting strong market adoption and customer trust.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results after the market close may lead to lower visibility and impact stock performance due to lack of immediate investor access to information during market hours.

Failure to provide any forward-looking guidance in the announcement could lead to uncertainty among investors regarding future performance.

The upcoming conference call scheduled for a late hour (5:00 p.m. ET) may limit participation from analysts and investors, potentially reducing the effectiveness of the communication regarding financial results.

FAQ

When will Progress release its financial results for Q1 2025?

Progress will release its financial results after market close on March 31, 2025.

What time is the Progress conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on March 31, 2025.

How can I access the Progress conference call?

You can access the conference call via a live webcast or by phone using the provided links.

Where can I find the archived version of the conference call?

The archived conference call will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live event.

What does Progress focus on as a company?

Progress specializes in AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software for businesses.

$PRGS Insider Trading Activity

$PRGS insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,797 shares for an estimated $1,369,976 .

. LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,740 shares for an estimated $666,789 .

. YOGESH K GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $537,916

DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,086 shares for an estimated $445,865 .

. IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,229 shares for an estimated $197,558 .

. YUFAN STEPHANIE WANG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,428 shares for an estimated $93,177

SUNDAR SUBRAMANIAN (EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt) sold 649 shares for an estimated $41,548

$PRGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $PRGS stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024

$PRGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRGS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PRGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 01/06/2025

on 01/06/2025 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $80.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 John DiFucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $78.0 on 10/01/2024

on 10/01/2024 Lucky Schreiner from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $70.0 on 09/25/2024

on 09/25/2024 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $68.0 on 09/23/2024

Progress



(Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at



www.progress.com



.







Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.













Investor Contact:













Press Contact:











Michael Micciche









Jeff Young









Progress









Progress









+1 781-850-8450









+1 781-280-4000











Investor-Relations@progress.com













PR@progress.com













Source: Progress Software Corporation





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.