Prog Holdings, Infosys Team Up To Develop AI-Powered Innovations

March 01, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fintech holding company Prog Holdings, Inc. (PRG), Friday announced an agreement with India-based Infosys, a digital services and consulting firm, to bring AI-powered innovative experiences to customers and intelligent automation to operations.

The company plans to utilize Infosys' digital services to operate efficiently, accelerate technology enhancement, and improve customer- and partner-facing technologies and systems.

Steve Michaels, president and CEO of Prog Holdings said, "We expect our collaboration with Infosys will reduce friction for both our customers and retail partners, further solidifying PROG Holdings' position atop the virtual lease-to-own industry we helped create twenty-five years ago."

In the pre-market activity, PROG's stock is rising 0.16 percent, to $30.92 on the New York Stock Exchange.

