Profusa Shares Fall 27% Following 1-for-75 Reverse Stock Split Becoming Effective

(RTTNews) - Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) closed yesterday's session down 27% after the company's previously announced 1-for-75 reverse stock split became effective on February 9, 2026.

The reverse split was first disclosed on Feb 5, 2026, when the company confirmed it had filed an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to consolidate every 75 shares of common stock into one.

According to the announcement, the reverse split reduces Profusa's outstanding common shares from approximately 92 million to about 1.2 million. The company noted that the action does not affect the rights of shareholders other than the proportional reduction in the number of shares outstanding.

Profusa is a commercial-stage digital health company developing injectable biosensors designed for continuous monitoring of biochemical signals in the body. Its lead platform, Lumee, uses a tiny, flexible hydrogel sensor placed under the skin along with a wearable optical reader to measure tissue oxygen levels in real time. The system is intended to provide continuous, longitudinal oxygenation data, an area where traditional intermittent or invasive measurement methods have historically limited clinical insight.

The Lumee platform is positioned for use across healthcare and research settings where tissue oxygenation is a key physiological parameter, including wound care, vascular health, metabolic monitoring, and tissue-viability studies. Profusa has stated that continuous oxygen data may support improved decision-making for clinicians and researchers by offering a more complete picture of tissue health over time.

We last alerted our readers on January 16, 2026, when the stock was trading at $0.11.

PFSA closed yesterday's trading at $3.16, down 27.73%, and rose in the pre-market trading to $3.40, up 6.66%.

