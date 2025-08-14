Profound Medical Posts Wider Loss in Q2

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) declined slightly year over year to $2.2 million in Q2 2025, missing GAAP revenue estimates by 32.3% on delayed capital sales.

Operating expenses (GAAP) climbed approximately 65.8%, pushing net loss (GAAP) to $15.7 million, Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased approximately 127.5% year over year.

Management reiterated its annual revenue growth target of 70–75% year-over-year in 2025; with the outlook relying on a sharp second-half rebound in 2025.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF), a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive prostate therapies, reported its GAAP financial results for Q2 2025 on August 14, 2025. The company reported no GAAP revenue growth compared to the prior-year period, with total GAAP revenue of $2.2 million, well below analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. The company’s net loss widened to $15.7 million, or $0.52 per share (GAAP). The quarter saw higher operating costs and a delay in capital equipment deals, contributing to weaker-than-expected performance. Despite these headwinds, management reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance for strong revenue growth in the approximate range of 70% to 75% year-over-year, but the results highlight ongoing execution risks.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $(0.52) $(0.37) $(0.28) (85.7%) Revenue $2.2 million $3.25 million $2.2 million 0.0% Gross Margin 73% 64% 9.0 pp Total Operating Expenses $15.4 million $9.3 million 65.6% Net Loss $15.7 million $6.9 million (127.1%)

Business Snapshot and Strategic Priorities

Profound Medical develops technologies for image-guided, minimally invasive treatments for prostate diseases. Its flagship TULSA-PRO system enables physicians to ablate (destroy) prostate tissue using real-time magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and high-intensity ultrasound. The Sonalleve system, another platform, is used for the treatment of uterine fibroids and other conditions with focused ultrasound.

The company’s near-term focus is to expand adoption of its TULSA-PRO system in the U.S. and abroad, leveraging recent regulatory wins and reimbursement changes. Key to success are continued clinical validation, conversion of sales pipeline opportunities into system placements, and growing a reliable stream of recurring revenue from consumables, leases, and services tied to each installed system. Profound Medical’s ability to manage costs and extend its cash runway until recurring revenue can support operations is also critical, given its current reliance on external funding.

Quarter in Review: Operations and Financials

The company experienced a stalled top line, reporting $2.2 million in GAAP revenue for Q2 2025—virtually unchanged from the prior year and substantially below consensus estimates. This GAAP revenue miss was attributed to short-term delays in closing several capital sales for TULSA-PRO systems. According to management, had these deals been completed during the quarter, revenue would have topped $3 million. Recurring revenue from procedures, disposables, and service grew by 6.9%, rising from $1.46 million in Q2 2024 to $1.56 million in Q2 2025 (GAAP), and accounted for most of the total revenue. Sales of capital equipment dropped slightly, reflecting the postponed deals.

Meanwhile, procedure volumes continued to rise at existing customer sites, with “same-store” utilization up 10% from Q1 2025. The sales pipeline for new TULSA-PRO system placements increased, with 80 systems in advanced negotiation stages as of quarter end. This suggests strong demand, but actual conversion of this pipeline into revenue remains a known risk. The company’s product portfolio saw notable milestones: The TULSA-AI Volume Reduction Module—an artificial intelligence-based add-on for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)—completed its first commercial procedure and soft-launched at five sites, with a full release planned for the fourth quarter of 2025. Profound Medical also continued to develop “TULSA+,” a program to bundle TULSA-PRO with MRI scanners from Siemens, with commercial sales expected to launch before the end of 2025.

The TULSA-PRO system received important clinical validation during the period. Initial data from the CAPTAIN randomized trial showed the device provides a statistically significant improvement in post-operative experience compared to traditional robotic prostatectomy—patients experienced no blood loss, faster recovery, and less pain. This data gives the product a competitive edge and is being rolled out at key clinical meetings to boost awareness and drive adoption.

Gross margin (GAAP) improved to 73%, up from 64% a year earlier in Q2 2025, reflecting more efficient manufacturing. However, the gain could not offset a jump in operating costs, which rose approximately 65.6% year-over-year to $15.4 million (GAAP). Research and development (R&D) spending rose to $6.1 million (GAAP). Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs (GAAP) climbed to $9.3 million as Profound Medical increased headcount and built up commercial infrastructure to support market expansion and the CAPTAIN trial. The net loss (GAAP) widened to $15.7 million, up from $6.9 million in Q2 2024. Higher expenses with no corresponding revenue growth drove this result.

Profound Medical ended Q2 2025 with $35.2 million in cash (GAAP), down from $54.9 million at December 31, 2024 (GAAP). Inventory levels also increased to $8.35 million (GAAP) as of quarter end, but the results highlight ongoing execution risks.

Looking Forward

For the remainder of FY2025, management maintained its guidance for total annual revenue growth of 70–75%, despite the weak first-half result. Achieving this will depend on a sharp ramp-up in capital systems sales and recurring revenue in the second half of 2025. This reflects management’s expectation for a stronger pipeline conversion as new reimbursement codes, clinical data, and product launches come to fruition. The company stated that a “back-end loaded” revenue profile is anticipated for 2025, consistent with the shift toward upfront capital equipment sales.

Meeting these ambitious targets will require improved execution and more predictable closing of sales, as well as continued clinical advocacy of the TULSA-PRO platform. Investors should monitor: the rate at which pipeline deals materialize into revenue; expense growth relative to sales; and ongoing improvements in the balance of recurring versus one-time capital sales. PROF does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

