Profound Medical Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Profound Medical corp. (PROF) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $10.72 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $6.59 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 81.9% to $2.62 million from $1.44 million last year.

Profound Medical corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.72 Mln. vs. $6.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $2.62 Mln vs. $1.44 Mln last year.

