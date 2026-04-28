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Profluent Inks Up To $2.25 Bln Deal With Lilly For Genetic Medicines

April 28, 2026 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Profluent, an AI-first protein design company, on Tuesday announced a multi-program partnership with Eli Lilly and Company worth up ?to $2.25 billion to develop AI-designed enzymes for genetic medicines.

The deal includes an upfront payment, along with potential development and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales.

Profluent aid the collaboration aims to develop more precise and scalable DNA-editing tools by combining its AI protein design models with Lilly's expertise in genetic medicines. Profluent will design recombinases for specific genetic targets, while Lilly will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize selected candidates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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