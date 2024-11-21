Profire Energy Posts Record Revenue in Q3 2024

Profire Energy ( (PFIE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Profire Energy presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Profire Energy is a technology company specializing in enhancing the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, primarily serving the oil and gas industry with its innovative burner-management solutions across North America.

In its third quarter of 2024, Profire Energy reported the highest quarterly revenue in its history, reaching $17.2 million, a notable increase from the $14.9 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth is attributed to strong performance in its diversification business.

Key financial metrics reveal that the company achieved a gross profit of $8.3 million, a slight improvement from $7.5 million in the previous year. Despite a decrease in gross margin to 48.2% from 50%, net income rose to $2.2 million. The company maintained its debt-free status with cash and investments totaling $16.9 million. Additionally, Profire is poised for a strategic shift with its impending acquisition by CECO Environmental, expected to finalize in early 2025.

Looking ahead, Profire Energy appears to be on a solid trajectory with strong financials and a strategic acquisition in the pipeline, positioning the company for potential growth and expanded market opportunities in the coming quarters.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.