Profire Energy Posts Record Revenue in Q3 2024

Profire Energy ( (PFIE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Profire Energy presented to its investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Profire Energy is a technology company specializing in enhancing the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, primarily serving the oil and gas industry with its innovative burner-management solutions across North America.
In its third quarter of 2024, Profire Energy reported the highest quarterly revenue in its history, reaching $17.2 million, a notable increase from the $14.9 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth is attributed to strong performance in its diversification business.
Key financial metrics reveal that the company achieved a gross profit of $8.3 million, a slight improvement from $7.5 million in the previous year. Despite a decrease in gross margin to 48.2% from 50%, net income rose to $2.2 million. The company maintained its debt-free status with cash and investments totaling $16.9 million. Additionally, Profire is poised for a strategic shift with its impending acquisition by CECO Environmental, expected to finalize in early 2025.
Looking ahead, Profire Energy appears to be on a solid trajectory with strong financials and a strategic acquisition in the pipeline, positioning the company for potential growth and expanded market opportunities in the coming quarters.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.