Proficient Auto Logistics Recognized with 2025 Quality Award from Toyota Logistics Services

Proficient Auto Logistics won Toyota Logistics Services' 2025 Quality Award for excellence in finished vehicle logistics.

Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) has been awarded the 2025 Quality Award for Finished Vehicle Logistics in the truck category by Toyota Logistics Services (TLS) during the annual Logistics Supplier Conference. This accolade highlights PAL's commitment to high-quality service, as emphasized by President Amy Rice, who stated the importance of adapting to the evolving automotive market and maintaining service excellence. The award recognizes outstanding performance in areas such as on-time delivery and customer service. Stu Logdon from TLS noted that the award reflects PAL's strong partnership and problem-solving capabilities within the supply chain. PAL, which specializes in auto transportation, operates one of North America's largest transportation fleets, focusing on moving finished vehicles from production sites to dealerships.

Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) received the prestigious 2025 Quality Award for Finished Vehicle Logistics from Toyota Logistics Services, highlighting their excellence in the industry.

This recognition underscores PAL's commitment to quality service and performance, particularly in areas such as on-time delivery and customer satisfaction.

The award enhances PAL's reputation in the automotive logistics sector, potentially attracting new clients and strengthening existing partnerships.

Potential overreliance on a single client, Toyota, could pose risks to Proficient Auto Logistics' stability if client relationship dynamics change.



The press release highlights competition pressures in the automotive market, indicating that maintaining service quality under these conditions may be challenging.



Pal's recognition comes in the context of a "challenging automotive market," signaling potential vulnerabilities in the sector that could impact future operations.

What award did Proficient Auto Logistics receive from Toyota?

Proficient Auto Logistics earned the 2025 Quality Award for Finished Vehicle Logistics in the truck category from Toyota Logistics Services.

Why was Proficient Auto Logistics recognized by Toyota?

PAL was recognized for their strong performance in finished vehicle transport, including on-time delivery and damage-free handling.

Who is the President of Proficient Auto Logistics?

Amy Rice is the President and Chief Operating Officer of Proficient Auto Logistics.

What does Proficient Auto Logistics specialize in?

Proficient Auto Logistics specializes in finished vehicle transport and providing flexible auto logistics solutions nationwide.

When was the award presented to Proficient Auto Logistics?

The award was presented at Toyota's annual Logistics Supplier Conference on July 10, 2025.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) earned Toyota Logistics Services’ (TLS) 2025 Quality Award for Finished Vehicle Logistics in the truck category.





PAL received the recognition at Toyota's annual Logistics Supplier Conference awards ceremony, where top-performing logistics partners are celebrated.





“This award represents the dedication of our entire team to deliver quality service," said Amy Rice, President and Chief Operating Officer at Proficient Auto Logistics. "In today's challenging automotive market, our customers need partners who can adapt quickly, serve changing supply chain needs, and maintain high service standards. This recognition from Toyota validates our commitment to excellence."





TLS’ Quality Award recognizes strong performance in finished vehicle transport, including on-time delivery, damage-free handling, and customer service.





“We value partnership and problem solving in our supplier community. Our supplier awards recognize top performers across a number of categories. This year, we were pleased to recognize Proficient Auto Logistics with the Quality Award for our Finished Vehicle Logistics truck category," said Stu Logdon, Senior Manager of Transportation at TLS.





Proficient Auto Logistics specializes in finished vehicle transport, providing reliable, safe, and flexible auto logistics solutions nationwide.







About Proficient Auto Logistics







We are a leading specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services. Through the combination of seven industry-leading operating companies since our IPO in 2024, we operate one of the largest auto transportation fleets in North America. We offer a broad range of auto transportation and logistics services, primarily focused on transporting finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, marine ports of entry, or regional rail yards to auto dealerships around the country.





Investor Relations:





Brad Wright





Chief Financial Officer and Secretary





Phone: 904-506-4317





email:



investor.relations@proautologistics.com





