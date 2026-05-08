Proficient Auto Logistics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) executives pointed to weather disruptions, extended automotive plant shutdowns, weak industry volumes, and a late-quarter spike in diesel costs as key factors pressuring first-quarter profitability, while also highlighting signs of improving market conditions and tightening capacity entering the second quarter.

Management cites early-quarter disruption and fuel cost headwinds

Chairman and CEO Rick O’Dell said the first two months of the quarter were impacted by “extended automotive plant shutdowns, weaker-than-expected industry SAAR, severe winter weather, and a slow recovery of the rail and sea transportation pipelines that feed our network,” which constrained volumes and reduced fixed-cost absorption versus the prior year. O’Dell added that conditions improved later in the quarter, with March revenue and volume trends strengthening and the full-quarter revenue gap finishing “less than 2% below Q1 2025.”

O’Dell also flagged a fuel-related margin hit late in the quarter, saying “meaningfully higher diesel fuel prices and the timing lag to associated higher fuel surcharge recoveries created a material unplanned cost and margin headwind in the month of March.” He said those factors “materially impacted” reported profitability and “muted underlying cost control and efficiency improvements.”

Q1 results: revenue down slightly, deliveries up

CFO Brad Wright reported first-quarter 2026 total operating revenue of $93.7 billion, down 1.6% from the first quarter of 2025. Total units delivered were 501,850, up 1.5% year over year. Wright noted that with industry SAAR down about 5% versus the prior-year quarter, the company’s delivery performance “implies continued market share gains during the quarter.”

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million compared with $7.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

On fuel specifically, Wright told analysts that rising fuel prices in March outpaced fuel-surcharge recovery because “the indexes that set the fuel surcharge don’t reset until the beginning of April.” He estimated the timing mismatch had “about a $1 million impact on profitability in Q1,” and said the index reset should reduce that impact in the second quarter.

Balance sheet, leverage, and buyback activity

Wright said the company continued paying down debt, reducing total debt by $5.3 million during the quarter. However, he said higher fuel costs and rising purchased transportation costs ahead of customer payments reduced ending cash balances, resulting in a net debt leverage ratio of 1.6x versus 1.5x at the end of 2025.

Wright said management expects cash and receivables to return to historical ranges as fuel surcharge adjustments and customer payment cycles normalize alongside rising second-quarter volumes, and said leverage is expected to continue declining.

Wright also disclosed share repurchases under a board-authorized program. Total common shares outstanding were 27.8 million at March 31, down less than 1% from year-end 2025. The company repurchased 82,877 shares at an average price of $6.25 during the first quarter under a buyback program authorized March 2, 2026.

Outlook: higher sequential revenue expected, but challenging comparisons

For the second quarter of 2026, Wright forecast total operating revenue of $105 million to $110 million, which he said would be a “meaningful sequential increase” from the first quarter. The forecast implies a year-over-year decline of 4% to 9%, which Wright attributed to a difficult comparison against the second quarter of 2025, when the company recorded its “highest revenue month to date” driven by elevated consumer purchases ahead of anticipated tariff-related price increases.

Despite the expected year-over-year revenue decline, Wright said adjusted operating ratio is expected to be similar to last year’s second quarter, and adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in line with last year’s reported range of 8% to 10%.

Wright also said equipment capital spending is expected to be less than $10 million in 2026, compared to $10.2 million for full-year 2025, reflecting “year-over-year softness in market conditions and available capacity within our existing fleet.” He said the company would continue evaluating spending as the year progresses.

Capacity tightening and rate dynamics emerge as key theme

O’Dell said that while year-over-year SAAR comparisons remain challenged—citing “peak levels seen last year with tariff demand pull forward”—he expects April SAAR to finish at 16.1 million units, following March’s 16.3 million, marking “2 consecutive months above 16 million.” He said seasonal strengthening, improved weather, dealer inventory, and “strong tax refunds” were supporting more stable volumes.

Management emphasized that improving volume in March and April made capacity tightening more visible. O’Dell said supply losses appear tied to financial pressure from low volumes, weaker rates, increased regulatory scrutiny, and driver migration to other trucking segments as broader trucking rates improve. He added that tightening supply has increased spot-market opportunities and contributed to lane economics resetting toward market levels where contracted pricing has lagged.

In response to a question from Stifel’s Bruce Chan about spot pricing and supply drivers, management said spot opportunities were “an absolute flatline” in January and February, but picked up in March as volume returned. The company said its spot exposure remains small: “less than 5% of the portfolio” in the first quarter. Management said it intends to remain opportunistic in spot while prioritizing service for contract customers.

On supply pressures, management cited several drivers, including fuel-cost strain on third-party carriers that lack fuel surcharge recovery, attrition due to weak early-quarter volumes, and improving general trucking rates that reduced the premium for auto haul work. Management also pointed to the “non-domiciled CDL final rule” taking effect and said it expects the rule to be an “ongoing pressure point for supply in the driver space broadly and in the auto haul market as well.”

Wright also addressed a question from Raymond James’ David Hicks about a shift toward company deliveries versus sub-haul, explaining that when volumes decline, the company aims to keep company drivers active, while sub-haul tends to flex down because it is used for excess volume.

Management said operational focus remains on utilization and productivity. Wright highlighted efforts to raise “average revenue generated by a given driver” and to address costs through procurement initiatives, including fuel, as well as reducing truck expenses through fleet upgrades.

In closing remarks, O’Dell said management was “clearly very disappointed in the first quarter results” but encouraged by signs of market stabilization and capacity tightening, which he said should contribute to “a better rate environment and some increased efficiencies” for the company.

About Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies.

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