Proficient Auto Logistics FY Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (PAL) Monday reported full-year net loss of $33.4 million or $1.21 per share, compared to $25.7 million or $0.92 per share last year.

Total operating revenues were $430.4 million, compared to $105.4 million last year.

For the full year, total revenue increased 10.7%, while total unit deliveries were up 16.2% versus the same period of 2024, as volume growth was partially offset by lower revenue per unit driven by customer mix.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.