Proficient Auto Logistics Buys Brothers Auto Transport

April 02, 2025 — 12:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Proficient Auto Logistics Inc. (PAL), a provider of auto transportation and logistics services, Wednesday announced the successful acquisition of Brothers Auto Transport, LLC, a carrier based in Wind Gap, PA.

This transaction strategically expands PAL's fleet, base of talented company drivers, and strengthens its presence in key northeastern markets.

Founded in 1996, Brothers Auto Transport brings new, and expands existing, OEM partnerships in PAL's portfolio, further enhancing service capabilities and customer reach. With a strong track record of profitability, operational excellence, and reputation in the industry, Brothers Auto Transport's expertise fits with PAL's philosophy and supports PAL's continued growth.

"This acquisition is an important milestone in our growth strategy," said Richard O'Dell, Chief Executive Officer of Proficient Auto Logistics. "Brothers Auto Transport has built a well-run, profitable business with deep-rooted OEM relationships. The operational and geographic synergies between our companies will allow us to provide a higher level of service to our customers while elevating our presence in the Northeast. While this transaction is smaller than prior acquisitions, we expect the business to be accretive immediately, proportional to its size, and positioned to contribute to PAL's long-term financial and operational objectives."

The Brothers acquisition increases PAL's fleet capacity by 13%, while integrating experienced drivers and operational and support management personnel into Proficient Auto Logistics' team.

