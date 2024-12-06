Prodways Group Appoints New CEO Amid Market Challenges

Prodways Group SA (FR:PWG) has released an update.
Prodways Group is set for a leadership change as Laurent Cardin takes over as CEO from Michaël Ohana, effective January 3, 2025. The company aims to explore new strategic directions amidst challenges in the 3D printing market while focusing on diversifying its activities for improved profitability and shareholder value.
