Prodways Group Appoints New CEO Amid Market Challenges

Prodways Group SA (FR:PWG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prodways Group is set for a leadership change as Laurent Cardin takes over as CEO from Michaël Ohana, effective January 3, 2025. The company aims to explore new strategic directions amidst challenges in the 3D printing market while focusing on diversifying its activities for improved profitability and shareholder value.

For further insights into FR:PWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.