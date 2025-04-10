Procter & Gamble's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $371.4 billion, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. Founded in 1837, the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company operates through five segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine, & Family Care.

The consumer goods giant is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 24, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect PG to report an EPS of $1.56 per share, up 2.6% from $1.52 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in all of the past four quarters, which is admirable.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Its adjusted EPS of $1.88 in the recent quarter surpassed analysts’ expectations by 1.1%, driven by a solid demand and subsequent sale of its world-renowned branded consumer products.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect PG to report an adjusted EPS of $6.90, up 4.7% from $6.59 in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2026, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 6.2% year-over-year to $7.33.

Over the past year, PG shares have surged 3.6%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.7% rally and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 6.3% return over the same time frame.

Despite Trump’s announced tariffs signaling a potential trade war, shares of PG soared 1.7% on Mar. 31. The company has reaffirmed its strength as a key player in the consumer staples sector which tends to outperform during periods of heightened market uncertainty due to the essential demand for their products.

The consensus opinion on PG stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 27 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest a “Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $181.68 indicates an 11.9% upside potential from current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.