Procter & Gamble's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Procter & Gamble. Our analysis of options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $138,870, and 7 were calls, valued at $267,805.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $165.0 for Procter & Gamble during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.1 $9.0 $9.1 $165.00 $81.9K 2.0K 104 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.65 $7.45 $7.65 $165.00 $48.1K 1.2K 70 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.27 $160.00 $42.6K 587 335 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.05 $19.65 $20.0 $150.00 $40.0K 371 20 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $0.94 $0.92 $0.93 $162.50 $38.2K 680 573

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Procter & Gamble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Procter & Gamble

With a trading volume of 3,779,792, the price of PG is down by -0.44%, reaching $161.54.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Procter & Gamble

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $177.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $180. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $185. * An analyst from RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $177. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $180. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $164.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for PG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform

