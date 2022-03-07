Procter & Gamble Stock Has Risen 1.7x Since 2018 – Well Deserved?

Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE: PG) stock price grew 70% from $92 in 2018 end to around $156 currently, primarily due to a significant jump in the P/S multiple. Steady revenue growth has also helped, and stock price gains were further supported by a slight decrease in the outstanding share count.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Procter & Gamble Stock Moved: PG Stock Has Gained 70% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) PG’s Total Revenue has grown 14% from $66.8 billion in 2018 to over $76 billion in 2020, and currently stands at around the same level

PG’s total revenue has grown from $66.8 billion in 2018 to $76.1 billion in 2020 (PG’s fiscal year ends in June), led primarily by a steady rise in fabric and home care sales, and a revival in beauty product sales after the pandemic.

These products have helped Procter & Gamble post consistent sales growth in both the United States and international markets.

Additionally, PG’s health care, and baby, feminine and family segments have also seen steady growth over the years, while the grooming segment has seen the slowest growth.

Additionally, for details about PG revenues and comparison to peers, see Procter & Gamble (PG) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased from $25.70 in 2018 to $30.27 in 2021 and currently stands around the same level

PG revenue jumped from $66.8 billion in 2018 to $76.1 billion in 2021, while the outstanding share count first increased from 2.6 billion in 2018 to 2.7 billion in 2019, before dropping to around 2.5 billion currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen from $25.70 in FY ’18 to over $30 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for PG has risen steadily since 2018 and is more than 1.5x that of 2018 levels, going from 3.3x in 2018 to 5.2x in late-2021

Procter & Gamble’s exceptional performance since 2018-end has seen its P/S multiple rise from 3.3x in 2018 to over 5x currently.

PG has also reported strong Q2 ’21 earnings recently, with revenue rising from $19.7 billion in Q2 ’20 to $20.9 billion in Q2 ’21 and EPS rising from $1.53 to $1.72 over this period.

This sustained performance means that PG warrants its steadily growing PS multiple.

For additional details about the company’s historical returns and comparison to peers, see Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Return.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] PG Return 0% -5% 85% S&P 500 Return 0% -8% 95% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 0% -10% 254%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/1/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

