Procter & Gamble sees long-term core EPS growth in mid-to-high single digits

In slides for its investor day presentation, Procter & Gamble shared a long-term growth algorithm that includes organic sales to grow ahead of the market; core EPS to grow mid-to-high single digits; and adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90%-plus.

