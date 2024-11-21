Procter & Gamble sees long-term core EPS growth in mid-to-high single digits

In slides for its investor day presentation, Procter & Gamble shared a long-term growth algorithm that includes organic sales to grow ahead of the market; core EPS to grow mid-to-high single digits; and adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90%-plus.
