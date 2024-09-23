Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Procter & Gamble (PG) reached $173.77, with a -0.26% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 2.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 18, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.90, indicating a 3.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $22.01 billion, indicating a 0.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.97 per share and revenue of $86.07 billion, which would represent changes of +5.77% and +2.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.98. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.65 of its industry.

One should further note that PG currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

