Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $142.42, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 11.92% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 10.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.95%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.61 billion, indicating a 4.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.97 per share and revenue of $86.71 billion, which would represent changes of +2.05% and +2.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% downward. At present, Procter & Gamble boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.64. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.25 for its industry.

It's also important to note that PG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.81. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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