Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Procter & Gamble (PG) was down 1.31% at $143.45. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker witnessed a loss of 0.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.97%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.88, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.36 billion, up 2.2% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.01 per share and a revenue of $86.99 billion, representing changes of +2.64% and +3.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.73 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.41, so one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 4.39 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

