Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $151.08, changing hands as low as $149.88 per share. Procter & Gamble Company shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PG's low point in its 52 week range is $131.94 per share, with $165.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.85. The PG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

