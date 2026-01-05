Procter & Gamble Delivers, But Is Volume Growth Still a Worry?

The Procter & Gamble Company PG once again demonstrated operational discipline in its latest results, delivering solid first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings performance despite a challenging consumer backdrop. Pricing, productivity gains and a strong mix of premium products helped support sales and margins, underscoring the company’s ability to execute even as demand patterns remain uneven. However, beneath the headline stability, a more minute issue persists: volume growth continues to lag in key developed markets, raising questions about the sustainability of top-line momentum.



Volume trends have been particularly soft in North America, where higher prices, increased promotions and value-seeking behavior are pressuring consumption across several categories. While PG has regained share in select businesses through innovation and improved in-store execution, overall consumption growth has slowed, suggesting that pricing alone cannot carry growth indefinitely. Management has acknowledged this dynamic, emphasizing that restoring volume through superior product performance and value propositions remains a priority amid intensifying competition from private labels.



Looking ahead, PG’s path to sustained growth likely hinges on reaccelerating volumes without sacrificing profitability. The company is rolling out significant product upgrades, expanding digital engagement and reinvesting productivity savings into brand support to reignite demand. At the same time, improving trends in markets like China and parts of Latin America could help offset U.S. softness. While PG continues to deliver on earnings, the trajectory of volume recovery will be a critical signal of whether growth is becoming more balanced — or remains a lingering concern.

Can CHD & CL Sustain Growth as Volume Remains Elusive?

Both Church & Dwight CHD and Colgate-Palmolive CL are navigating a challenging demand environment where maintaining volume growth has become increasingly difficult despite strong execution.



Church & Dwight continues to deliver solid results, but volume trends remain a key area to watch as consumer demand stays selective. While the company has benefited from strong execution, innovation-led share gains and a balanced mix of value and premium offerings, promotional intensity and cautious spending are influencing category growth. CHD has managed to outpace its categories through brands like THERABREATH, HERO and ARM & HAMMER laundry, yet sustaining volume momentum will depend on continued innovation, effective price-pack architecture and disciplined marketing support as competition remains elevated.



Colgate is maintaining performance through pricing actions, productivity and premiumization, though volume growth remains under pressure in several markets. Softer category demand, FX headwinds and consumer trade-down behavior have weighed on volumes, particularly in developed regions. Management is focused on restoring volume growth through science-based innovation, faster product launches and sharper revenue growth management, while emerging markets continue to provide some offset. The pace of volume recovery will be an important indicator of whether Colgate can balance margin protection with sustainable top-line growth.

PG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Procter & Gamble’s shares have lost around 11.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 13.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PG trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7X compared with the industry’s average of 17.9X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.