The Procter & Gamble Company Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.750 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $3.959 billion, or $1.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Procter & Gamble Company reported adjusted earnings of $4.850 billion or $1.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $22.386 billion from $21.737 billion last year.

The Procter & Gamble Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.750 Bln. vs. $3.959 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue: $22.386 Bln vs. $21.737 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.83 to $7.09

