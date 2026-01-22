Procter & Gamble Again Maintains FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) maintained its core net earnings and annual all-in sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings per share to grow 1 to 6 percent from the base fiscal 2025 earnings of $6.51 per share, implying earnings in the range of $6.58 to $6.90 per share. The company previously expected growth of 3 to 9 percent.

P&G also still expects its core net earnings per share growth in a range of 0 to 4 percent from the base fiscal 2024 core earnings of $6.83 per share, implying core net earnings in the range of $6.83 to $7.09 per share.

Further, the company continues to expect full-year all-in sales growth of 1 to 5 percent and organic sales growth of 0 to 4 percent.

On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.96 per share on revenue growth of 2.93 percent to $86.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

P&G continues to expect adjusted free cash flow productivity of 85% to 90% and expects to pay around $10 billion in dividends and to repurchase $5 billion of common shares in fiscal 2026.

