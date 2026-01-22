Markets
PG

Procter & Gamble Again Maintains FY26 Outlook - Update

January 22, 2026 — 07:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) maintained its core net earnings and annual all-in sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings per share to grow 1 to 6 percent from the base fiscal 2025 earnings of $6.51 per share, implying earnings in the range of $6.58 to $6.90 per share. The company previously expected growth of 3 to 9 percent.

P&G also still expects its core net earnings per share growth in a range of 0 to 4 percent from the base fiscal 2024 core earnings of $6.83 per share, implying core net earnings in the range of $6.83 to $7.09 per share.

Further, the company continues to expect full-year all-in sales growth of 1 to 5 percent and organic sales growth of 0 to 4 percent.

On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.96 per share on revenue growth of 2.93 percent to $86.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

P&G continues to expect adjusted free cash flow productivity of 85% to 90% and expects to pay around $10 billion in dividends and to repurchase $5 billion of common shares in fiscal 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.