Markets

ProCredit Holding Lowers Full-Year Return On Equity Guidance To 7-8%

October 28, 2025 — 12:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ProCredit Holding AG Tuesday updated the guidance for the group's return on equity for the 2025 financial year. The return on equity is now expected to be 7 - 8%, compared to previous guidance of around 10%.

The adjustment was made in response to an increase in the assumed loss allowance for the 2025 financial year. The current expectation for loss allowance is higher than the previous assumption of "continued low cost of risk".

In the third quarter, loss allowance of EUR 16.6 million was booked, relating largely to project finance.

The Management Board has also updated its assessment on the magnitude and timing of potential releases of loss allowance. Accordingly, the updated forecast for return on equity no longer assumes a possible release in the current financial year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.