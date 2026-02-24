Procore Technologies (PCOR) Price Target Decreased by 14.67% to 74.90

The average one-year price target for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) has been revised to $74.90 / share. This is a decrease of 14.67% from the prior estimate of $87.78 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.30% from the latest reported closing price of $48.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procore Technologies. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 8.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCOR is 0.38%, an increase of 16.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.60% to 157,226K shares. The put/call ratio of PCOR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 14,621K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,621K shares , representing a decrease of 41.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,310K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,108K shares , representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 0.16% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,267K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,235K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,972K shares , representing a decrease of 17.39%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,622K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 5.23% over the last quarter.

