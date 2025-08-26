Procore Technologies Inks Multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Web Services

(RTTNews) - Procore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR), a provider of construction management software, announced Tuesday that it has signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The agreement signifies a joint commitment to co-invest in go-to-market activities and product innovation for the global construction industry and adjacent verticals that drive construction initiatives.

"Procore's mission has always been to connect everyone in construction on a global platform. Our collaboration with AWS is a force multiplier of that mission and will provide immediate value to our customers," said Steve Davis, President, Product & Technology, Procore. "With AWS as one of our strategic collaborators, we will continue to supercharge our Agent Builder and Developer Studio, enabling owners and general contractors across verticals to plan, build, and operate their construction portfolio with greater scale, efficiency, and cost effectiveness."

"The strength of Procore's connected platform is supercharging digital transformation in the construction industry," said Allison Johnson, Sr. Mgr, AMER Tech Partners, Amazon Web Services. "We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Procore, a company built for and by the construction industry. By combining Procore's deep industry expertise with AWS cloud infrastructure and services, we can empower customers in construction to unlock new levels of productivity, gain deeper insights from their data, and scale their operations more effectively. The availability of Procore in AWS Marketplace and our joint go-to-market initiatives will make it easier than ever for customers to access these transformative solutions."

