Procore integrates with FYLD AI platform for infrastructure sector

Procore (PCOR) is integrating with FYLD, an AI-powered, field work effectiveness platform for the global infrastructure sector. The over 2 million construction industry workers using Procore will now be able to sync field data including automated workflows, video risk assessments, and worksite delays. Field managers get visibility into job progress, safety assessments, and compliance measures so that they can identify trends and mitigate risks before they impact projects.

