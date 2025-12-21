Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Price Target Increased by 2,400.00% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Processa Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:PCSA) has been revised to $25.50 / share. This is an increase of 2,400.00% from the prior estimate of $1.02 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 574.60% from the latest reported closing price of $3.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Processa Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCSA is 0.01%, an increase of 4,389.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 329.18% to 1,836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stonepine Capital Management holds 1,030K shares representing 45.47% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 303K shares representing 13.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 83.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 171.43% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 41K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing a decrease of 156.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 58.37% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 36K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 34K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company.

