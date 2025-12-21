Stocks
PCSA

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Price Target Increased by 2,400.00% to 25.50

December 21, 2025 — 09:22 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Processa Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:PCSA) has been revised to $25.50 / share. This is an increase of 2,400.00% from the prior estimate of $1.02 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 574.60% from the latest reported closing price of $3.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Processa Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCSA is 0.01%, an increase of 4,389.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 329.18% to 1,836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stonepine Capital Management holds 1,030K shares representing 45.47% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 303K shares representing 13.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 83.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 171.43% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 41K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing a decrease of 156.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 58.37% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 36K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 34K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.-> See our take on Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PCSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.