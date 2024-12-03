News & Insights

Procept BioRobotics resumed with an Overweight at Wells Fargo

December 03, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Wells Fargo resumed coverage of Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) with an Overweight rating and $112 price target The firm believes aquablation remains early stages in its adoption, which will be further supported by a new product cycle, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Procept is comfortable with 2025 consensus estimates, Wells says, adding that the firm is receiving “generally positive” physician feedback on Hydros.

