Probiotec Poised for Acquisition by PYFA Australia

Probiotec Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical and consumer health products, is set for a potential acquisition by PYFA Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Pyfa Health Singapore. Shareholders of Probiotec are to vote on the proposed scheme of arrangement at an upcoming meeting, with a Federal Court of Australia hearing scheduled to potentially approve the scheme following shareholder consent. The deal would result in PYFA Australia owning all issued shares of Probiotec, subject to legal and shareholder approvals.

