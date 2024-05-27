News & Insights

Stocks

Probiotec Poised for Acquisition by PYFA Australia

May 27, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Probiotec Limited (AU:PBP) has released an update.

Probiotec Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical and consumer health products, is set for a potential acquisition by PYFA Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Pyfa Health Singapore. Shareholders of Probiotec are to vote on the proposed scheme of arrangement at an upcoming meeting, with a Federal Court of Australia hearing scheduled to potentially approve the scheme following shareholder consent. The deal would result in PYFA Australia owning all issued shares of Probiotec, subject to legal and shareholder approvals.

For further insights into AU:PBP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.