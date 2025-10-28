Probe Gold (TSX:PRB) Price Target Increased by 10.68% to 4.84

The average one-year price target for Probe Gold (TSX:PRB) has been revised to $4.84 / share. This is an increase of 10.68% from the prior estimate of $4.38 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.79% from the latest reported closing price of $2.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Probe Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRB is 0.70%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 13,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 7,088K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 2,930K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRB by 6.18% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 1,650K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 832K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRB by 2.68% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 495K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 34.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRB by 75.31% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

