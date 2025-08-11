ProAssurance Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Declining Expenses

ProAssurance Corporation PRA reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted operating income of 52 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. The bottom line also rose from 21 cents in the year-ago period.

Operating revenues fell 2.4% year over year to $271.9 million. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 2%.

The better-than-expected quarterly results were driven by rising investment income and a decline in expenses. However, the upside was partially offset due to lower premiums, especially in the Specialty P&C segment and the Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance unit.

PRA’s Q2 Operational Update

Gross premiums written of $216.9 million declined 3.1% year over year. Net premiums earned decreased 3.1% year over year to $232.4 million due to the cessation of involvement in Syndicate 1729 and strategic actions like the non-renewal of SPCs. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $225.2 million.

Net investment income was $38.9 million, which rose 6.5% year over year, aided by higher book yields on PRA’s investments. The metric beat the consensus mark and our estimate of $37.5 million.

Total expenses of $249.3 million decreased 8.5% year over year and came lower than our estimate of $260.3 million. The year-over-year decrease resulted from a decline in net losses and loss adjustment expenses.

ProAssurance reported a net income of $21.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, which rose 41.4% year over year. The combined ratio of 103.6% improved from 110.9% in the prior-year quarter.

ProAssurance’s Segmental Update

Specialty P&C Segment

Revenues from the segment declined 2.4% year over year to $181.4 million, but came in higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.7 million and our estimate of $174.1 million. Net premiums earned of $179.3 million declined 2.8% year over year due to PRA’s decision to discontinue participation in Syndicate 1729. The metric missed the consensus mark of $180.3 million.

Total expenses dipped 13% year over year to $170.8 million. The unit reported a profit of $10.7 million, against the year-ago loss of $10.2 million. The combined ratio of 95.2% improved from 106.8% in the prior-year quarter.

Workers' Compensation Insurance Segment

The segment’s revenues of $42 million declined 0.6% year over year and came lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of $42.3 million. Net premiums earned decreased 0.5% year over year to $41.5 million, which missed the consensus mark of $41.6 million and our estimate of $41.9 million.

Total expenses rose 1.4% year over year to $47.9 million. The unit incurred a loss of $6 million, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $5 million. The combined ratio of 115.4% deteriorated from 113.2% in the prior-year quarter.

Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance Segment

Gross premiums written amounted to $13 million, which declined 18% year over year and missed our estimate of $13.4 million. Net premiums earned declined 14.7% year over year to $11.6 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.1 million and our estimate of $12.4 million.

Underwriting, policy acquisition and operating expenses dropped 24.8% year over year to $3.9 million. The unit reported a quarterly profit of $1.6 billion, which rose significantly from the figure of $167 million a year ago. The combined ratio improved to 77.8% from 102.3% in the prior-year quarter.

Corporate Segment

The segment’s net investment income rose 6.9% year over year to $38 million and beat our estimate of $36.7 million. The metric gained on improved average book yields from PRA’s fixed maturity investments.

Operating expenses rose 2.6% year over year to $8.9 million. The unit’s profit of $19.8 million decreased 17.8% year over year. Interest expenses declined 7.5% year over year to $5.2 million.

PRA’s Financial Position (As of June 30, 2025)

ProAssurance exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $41.6 million, which declined from $54.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total investments were $4.4 billion, which rose 0.3% from the figure at the end of 2024.

Total assets of $5.5 billion decreased from the 2024-end level of $5.6 billion.

Debtless unamortized debt issuance costs amounted to $422.6 million, which reflects a decrease from $424.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity of $1.3 billion rose 6.1% from the level at 2024-end.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $39.7 million in the first half of 2025, which is 61.9% wider than the prior-year quarter.

Book value per share was $24.80 as of June 30, 2025, up from $23.49 as of 2024-end. Adjusted operating return on equity was 8.5%, which improved from 3.9% a year ago.

ProAssurance’s Share Repurchase Update

ProAssurance did not repurchase any common shares in the second quarter of 2025. A leftover capacity of $55.9 million remained in place to be utilized for common share repurchases or retirement of outstanding debt as of June 30, 2025.

