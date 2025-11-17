ProAssurance (PRA) Price Target Increased by 10.29% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) has been revised to $25.50 / share. This is an increase of 10.29% from the prior estimate of $23.12 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from the latest reported closing price of $24.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProAssurance. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 7.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRA is 0.18%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 61,913K shares. The put/call ratio of PRA is 4.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,079K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 3,026K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,712K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Westchester Capital Management holds 1,761K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 67.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,639K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 11.02% over the last quarter.

