ProAssurance Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ProAssurance Corp. (PRA):

Earnings: $6.4 million in Q4 vs. $13.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q4 vs. $0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ProAssurance Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $297.0 million in Q4 vs. $294.7 million in the same period last year.

