ProAssurance Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ProAssurance Corp. (PRA):

Earnings: $4.6 million in Q1 vs. $6.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.09 in Q1 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ProAssurance Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.2 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $284.7 million in Q1 vs. $272.7 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.