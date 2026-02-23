ProAssurance Corp. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $33.36 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $16.16 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ProAssurance Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42.38 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.1% to $269.64 million from $290.10 million last year.

ProAssurance Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.36 Mln. vs. $16.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $269.64 Mln vs. $290.10 Mln last year.

