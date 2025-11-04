ProAssurance Corp. Profit Drops In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.44 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $16.44 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $279.55 million from $285.25 million last year.

ProAssurance Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.44 Mln. vs. $16.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $279.55 Mln vs. $285.25 Mln last year.

