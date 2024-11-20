Pro-Pac Packaging AGM Results Highlight Key Decisions

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (AU:PPG) has released an update.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on November 21, 2024, where key resolutions, including the election of Mark Blackburn as a director and the approval of the Remuneration Report, were passed. However, the resolution for electing Rupert Harrington was withdrawn. Investors may find these developments indicative of the company’s strategic direction and governance.

